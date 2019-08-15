BRISTOL, Tenn. – In March of 2007, a 21-year-old Kyle Busch became the youngest-ever Cup Series winner at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Entering tonight’s Food City 300, the 34-year-old Busch has won a total of 22 races at BMS across the sport’s top three series.
According to Busch, his love affair with Bristol can be traced to his older brother, Kurt.
“I remember when I was a kid watching Kurt win his first race at Bristol, and then having the epic battle with Jimmy Spencer there,” Kyle Busch sad “That was a lot of fun to watch. “
Kyle has had plenty of fun on the BMS high banks. His resume includes nine wins in the Xfinity Series along with five in Trucks and eight in Cup, including the 2019 April Spring race.
The Kyle Busch domination story at Bristol goes deeper. In both 2010 and 2017, he swept the Truck, Xfinity and Cup events.
Busch, 34, was not eligible to compete in Thursday’s UNOH 200 because it was a playoff event.
In addition to Busch, tonight’s race will include Cup regulars Joey Logano and Erik Jones.
Logano has made 12 Xfinity starts at Bristol, earning a pole, two wins, six top fives and 10 top 10s. Jones, who last competed in the Xfinity Series in 2017, has collected three poles along with two wins, three top fives and four top 10s.
With five Xfinity races remaining in the regular season, six postseason positions remain up for grabs. The six drivers who have clinched playoff tickets are defending series champion Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Michael Annett.
The storyline involving the 24-year-old Bell continues to be his future in the Cup series. He addressed that topic with reporters Thursday evening.
“Ultimately, like I’ve said time and time again, my future is not really in my hands, so the only thing that I can control is if I can go out there and try and win races and do as good as I can. I have to play the cards how they fall,” Bell said.
So what sort of cards is Bell considering?
“There’s a number of different cars that I could drive next year,” Bell said. “I mean obviously I could still run the Xfinity Series, I could go to the Cup Series. It’s not in my hands right now. I just have to go out there and try and continue to win races.”
Cindric, from Team Penske, has won the last two Xfinity Series events.
Last Saturday on the road course at Mid-Ohio, Cindric led 46 of the 75 laps to become only the ninth driver to earn their first two career wins in back-to-back fashion.
“Man, it feels good,” said Cindric after his victory. “Going for three at Bristol. I’ll probably go crazy if I win there. We got a little work to do to figure that place out.”
In three career Xfinity starts at Bristol, Cindric has crafted an average finish of 10.7 with no top-fives.
Jones was impressive in Thursday’s Xfinity practice at BMS, posting the top lap of 15.385 seconds at 124.719 mph. Busch followed at 15.402, with Bell, Reddick and John Hunter Nemechek next in line.
Fan favorite Ross Chastain will start from the No. 27 spot.