You can judge a candidate based upon what endorsements he has earned. Sen. Ben Chafin has received several powerful endorsements. His strong record of support for the Second Amendment has garnered him endorsements from the National Rifle Association and the Virginia Citizens Defense League. Sen. Chafin stood tall for our right to keep and bear arms at Gov. Ralph Northam’s so-called roundtable on gun violence. Chafin is a dependable vote against the gun-grabbing liberals in Richmond.

As a cattle farmer, Sen. Chafin understands the importance of farming and recognizes the huge contribution that farming makes to the economy in Southwest Virginia. He backs pro-farming legislation and stands up for legislation that benefits both farmers and consumers. That is why he has received the endorsement of the Virginia Farm Bureau AgPAC. Sen. Chafin has a strong pro-farming voting record.

Another area where Sen. Chafin has a strong voting record is in support of small businesses. Small businesses create most of the jobs in Southwest Virginia and throughout our country. Sen. Chafin has been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Due to his solid record of support of our law enforcement personnel, Sen. Chafin has been endorsed by the Virginia Police Benevolent Association. Sen. Chafin supports our brave law enforcement and first responder personnel.

Last but not least is Sen. Chafin’s endorsement by the Virginia Education Association because of his strong pro-education voting record in the General Assembly. Ben’s wife Lora is a retired teacher herself, having taught for many years in the Russell County School System.

Sincerely yours,

Bobby May

Hurley, Virginia

