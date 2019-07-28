Did we put a man on the moon? Yes we did! Do we need any reason to do it again? No, we do not!
Why not, you ask? Well, in case you haven’t noticed it’s an astronomical waste of money to start with, and that money is needed back here on Earth for more important things, such as — in case you haven’t noticed lately — the national debt is totally out of control, and every year the government has to borrow money to keep the government running. Remember? So I ask you, what is wrong with this picture?
Sure we beat the Russians to the moon, and we got some spin-off, like Tang, Velcro and small hand-held computers; we got a lot of moon rocks (some of which are still in metal containers and have not even been examined as of today), so I read. So what is the big deal?
Go back to the moon and then to Mars? We all know the moon and Mars are not suitable for human life, so why continue to waste our time and taxpayers’ money on this stupid adventure? As if we have billions to burn. Am I the only one who can see this? Maybe I should run for president and try to get the budget under control? They don’t seem to know how.
Write your representative and stop this waste of taxpayers’ money before we go broke. We are already on the edge, and it could very well happen.