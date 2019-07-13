I don’t live in Bristol. But I did for the majority of my life and I still care a great deal about it. So much so, that when my now-husband and I selected a place to get married, we decided on Bristol. We made a point of our weekend to highlight the places that make Bristol such a good place to live — flowers from the Farmers Market, donuts from Blackbird Bakery, bagels from Manna Bagel, catering by Banks Street and King University, receptions at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and Bristol Train Station, music by a local string band and DJ, dresses from the Bristol Bridal Station, Studio Brew Beer, rooms at The Bristol Hotel. We even had the charming moment of having to literally step across state lines to make sure we did the thing properly. Why am I writing about this? Because I believe building a casino is a mistake. Yes, casinos create jobs. But anyone that does a little digging (or has seen “Back to the Future 2”) will find these are not jobs that help a community thrive. These are not jobs that lead families out of poverty, nor are they jobs that pull up a local economy and give it the resources to flourish over time. The return on building a local economy off of gambling lowers over time, and quickly — except for a few people at the top. Bristol has so much to offer and I urge the citizens and leaders of the community to think creatively about other ways to spark opportunities. (What about a wedding destination? I think there’s a case for it.) I’m betting on Bristol. But I really hope I can never actually bet in Bristol.