In response to the recent letter from Eugene Thomas, I cannot understand why anyone would not vote for the “best person” because of politics. If he chooses to go that route and be so critical of Democrats, I would suggest his party could be summarized by two words: Donald Trump! Does “the Donald” in any way reflect on what our nation should look like in the eyes of God and the rest of the world?
Just because someone is critical of our nation does not mean they don’t love it or are proud to be a citizen of it. There are many ways we should improve on who we have become. For instance, no other civilized country has the mass shootings we experience. Our schools are becoming armed camps. We pride ourselves in being a free nation and continue to be most incarcerated society anywhere among developed nations. The writer talks at length about migrants. Has he listened to the news about how families are being dispersed and kids placed in cages? It is heart wrenching to see little children crying for their parents. And Republicans are using those families for political gain! The list on how we could improve as a nation could go on and on.
As for criticizing colleges and universities, I would ask him if he thinks education is a bad idea. I am sick of hearing people, pastors among them, continually putting down education, as if it’s something to be avoided.
My guess is Mr. Thomas has formed many of his opinions by watching the likes of Fox (News?) and other right-wing sources. Wanting to divide and judge the masses is not going to make America great. Yes, it is good to respect other people and their opinions, but be careful in making choices on who is going to lead us.