The letter in the March 6 issue of the BHC reminds me of the protester holding up a sign demanding that big government keep their socialist hands off his Medicare. This is the reason Donald Trump and the Republican party “love the poorly educated.” The writer, who wants everyone to know he hates socialism, identifies himself as “just an old man living on Social Security.” I wonder what he would be “living on” without Social Security.

Republicans “living on” Social Security and Medicare are beneficiaries of socialism, yet they don’t want anyone else to benefit from the same programs they exploit. You know, because socialism is bad. For everyone except them, of course. Their “government-run health care” (Medicare) and Social Security (also government-run) is so good it can’t be shared with freeloaders. Freeloaders being anyone younger than they are.

Social Security and Medicare have turned out to be the best thing that ever happened for the Republican Party. Millions who wouldn’t be able to retire without Social Security and would have no health insurance without Medicare can now afford to vote for Republicans. By the way, it isn’t Bernie Sanders who kowtows to former KGB agent and communist Vladimir Putin.

