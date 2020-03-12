In response to Anne Morrow Donley, there are questions that I must ask:

1. Do you advocate that we as Americans turn over one-fifth of the economy to the government simply because the medical journal “The Lancet” provides opinions that are debunked by almost every other agency in America?

2. Please tell me the facts on how you know that active military service members donate to Bernie Sanders more than any other candidates.

3. Please tell me how I am supposed to support a candidate to lead this country that has never had a job outside of government, has supported almost every brutal dictator in the last 50 years, has time and time again stood with our enemies, who wants to completely destroy EVERY facet of the American economy, and who wants to gut our military.

Give me a break! I would NOT elect Bernie Sanders to be DOG CATCHER; I have way too much respect for dogs.

