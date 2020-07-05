What is there about the idea that people of color want to live free from fear because of the color of their skin that is so frightening to some white people and makes them so angry?
Why does the fact that people of color want equal justice, freedoms and protection under the law seem so unreasonable to some white people?
The Pledge of Allegiance does NOT end “with liberty and justice for whites”; it ends “with liberty and justice for all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.