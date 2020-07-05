What is there about the idea that people of color want to live free from fear because of the color of their skin that is so frightening to some white people and makes them so angry?

Why does the fact that people of color want equal justice, freedoms and protection under the law seem so unreasonable to some white people?

The Pledge of Allegiance does NOT end “with liberty and justice for whites”; it ends “with liberty and justice for all.”

