I was confused by and wary of the notice this week that the Bristol Herald Courier will not publish a print edition on Memorial Day as some sort of way to celebrate its carriers and delivery staff.

Especially during this COVID-19 time, I’m all for finding a way to reward the dedicated people who arise early each day to deliver the BHC. However, I’m deeply troubled by the decision not to produce a Monday paper as the way to celebrate.

As a former sports editor and reporter at the BHC, I likely have a deeper passion and connection to the paper than the average person. I’m writing, though, simply as a resident of Bristol, a reader in my mid-30s who still cares deeply about a PRINT edition of the newspaper.

Numerous cities around the country have lost their print newspaper entirely or had seven-day print editions eliminated in recent years, and the first step is often the disappearance of the Monday print edition. I fear that this lack of a Monday print edition on Memorial Day, promoted as a way to honor carriers and delivery staff, could pave the way for the permanent elimination of Monday print editions (or even worse print cutbacks) in the near future.

I know the BHC is facing difficult economic times like all businesses. I urge fellow readers, however, to join me in speaking up about their displeasure with the decision to not print the BHC on Memorial Day. I love living in a community that still has such a wonderful daily newspaper. My day Monday will start out just a little gloomier without a print edition of the BHC to read at the breakfast table. I sincerely hope it doesn’t become the norm.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments