I was confused by and wary of the notice this week that the Bristol Herald Courier will not publish a print edition on Memorial Day as some sort of way to celebrate its carriers and delivery staff.
Especially during this COVID-19 time, I’m all for finding a way to reward the dedicated people who arise early each day to deliver the BHC. However, I’m deeply troubled by the decision not to produce a Monday paper as the way to celebrate.
As a former sports editor and reporter at the BHC, I likely have a deeper passion and connection to the paper than the average person. I’m writing, though, simply as a resident of Bristol, a reader in my mid-30s who still cares deeply about a PRINT edition of the newspaper.
Numerous cities around the country have lost their print newspaper entirely or had seven-day print editions eliminated in recent years, and the first step is often the disappearance of the Monday print edition. I fear that this lack of a Monday print edition on Memorial Day, promoted as a way to honor carriers and delivery staff, could pave the way for the permanent elimination of Monday print editions (or even worse print cutbacks) in the near future.
I know the BHC is facing difficult economic times like all businesses. I urge fellow readers, however, to join me in speaking up about their displeasure with the decision to not print the BHC on Memorial Day. I love living in a community that still has such a wonderful daily newspaper. My day Monday will start out just a little gloomier without a print edition of the BHC to read at the breakfast table. I sincerely hope it doesn’t become the norm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.