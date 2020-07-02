I am just curious as to why the COVID-19 articles always refer to the number of cases in a particular article. A recent newspaper is no exception. It reported there are 2.3 million cases in the United States. That is a large number of cases and I do not dispute the number or seriousness of it at all. However, if that number was converted to a percentage number rather than a single digital representation, the percentage would be 2.3 million divided by the U.S. population of over 320 million people, which would result, according to my math, in 0.72% of the population with COVID-19. Considering over 30 million people have lost their jobs, it makes me wonder, as 99% of the country does not have the virus.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments