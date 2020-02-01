In case you’ve wondered why, despite his total incompetence, Republicans still firmly support Donald Trump, the reason is simple: He’s all they’ve got left!!! They have no plan for health care reforming the insurance industry, addressing climate change, fixing the infrastructure or attracting younger voters and minority groups. Their only apparent strategy is to protect the “Cult Leader” at all costs. So, while they’re “Circling the Drain” They’ve “circled the wagons around him, he’s their “Alamo,” their “Custer’s Last Stand,” the band playing on the Titanic.

But, don’t feel sorry for apolitical party that once produced Lincoln and Eisenhower and now gives us disasters like Bush and Trump, they’ve been heading toward this point for 40 years and have had many chances to change course.

