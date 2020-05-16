It was with great deal of sadness that I learned of the closing of Bristol’s Tinseltown. The staff and management always made a visit a memorable experience.

The corporate headquarters provided the local audience with performances from New York’s Metropolitan Operas and Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet. The opera audience grew from seven to 50, and the ballet audience grew from three to 20.

Those who attended the performances faithfully can only hope that another venue will step in to fill the void. Possible locations: Abingdon Cinemall or the Higher Education Center in Abingdon, The Pinnacle in Bristol or the AMC 14 in Johnson City. The theater has to be able to receive a satellite feed. Please consider, for there are many people waiting to hear if someone will come to our rescue.

