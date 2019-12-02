If you want to understand something, my dad said, don’t just look at who’s for it, look at who’s against it! I’ve been following that advice a lot lately. Seems most of us just want a fair chance at life in general. But illness or an accident to ourselves or family tumbles us downhill. The pain, emotional trauma and all the rest are tough. The financial burden grows.
A greedy industry profiting $100 billion a year from our misfortunes is called status quo, just the way things are. But, NO! We deserve better! People in other nations enter any physician’s office or hospital for care and don’t pay a bill. Sharing costs on a sliding scale of no additional taxes if you’ve less than $29,000 a year, taxing the rest upwards to highest taxes on wealthiest few, saves everyone money from no premiums, no deductibles, no co-pays and everyone’s covered. A healthier, more productive nation boosts the economy overall.
Why should for-profit insurance companies decide our medical life and death issues — if we need medical tests, or need the doctor we choose?
No surprise there’s politicians’ happily taking money from those companies. But Bernie Sanders is the only one Not For Sale. His long, successful track record shows he works for us, regardless of who we are. (berniesanders.com/issues)
Who’s against him? Those getting rich from our misfortunes are running expensive ads against Bernie, against you and me. The status quo — they don’t mess with our profits — the solid establishment in BOTH political parties is linked solidly with the industries and other presidential candidates against Bernie and us. Our vote is important on March 3 — a chance to fight back. Don’t lose this chance — March 3 in Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina.
