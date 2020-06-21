As a retired LEO, I have at least some kind of historical perspective on the role and reality of law enforcement. I was starting my career when, in 1989, the Supreme Court redefined “qualified immunity” through case law. I can now recognize that the privilege afforded by those decisions has been abused. In the same way that Miranda vs. Arizona was a response to law enforcement abuse of a constitutional right, it is time to reconsider the protection of qualified immunity.
There is a common sense in protecting the people who protect us, and in recognizing that the police deserve some amount of latitude in making critical and dangerous decisions. (See Graham v. Conner) There must be a limit on this protection, though. A balance. Police nationwide cried “foul” at the protections afforded by the Miranda decision, but 54 years later, we are better for it. Now is the time to apply the same logic to qualified immunity.
In short, there should be legislation to “limit the limit” on police protection from civil and criminal liability. Qualified immunity has become overly broad in its scope, despite the good intention of the court.
Who is guarding the guards?
