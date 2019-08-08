Another mass shooting. Another mass shooting to enter the top 10 most lethal mass shootings list. Another mass shooting by someone who is not an illegal immigrant. Another mass shooting by a white supremacist.
Combine the shootings in Ohio, Texas and California, and this has been one of the highest losses of life due to domestic terrorism in recent memory.
As our country is discussing how asylum seekers will take your job and kill your family, at this very moment, an alt-right white nationalist killed again.
As our country is discussing how Black Lives Matter is a group of thugs, at this very moment, an alt-right white nationalist killed again.
As our country is discussing whether Donald Trump is a racist or not, at this very moment, his words and racist rhetoric show up in another gunman’s manifesto.
As our country is discussing how Antifa is an organized terror group, at this very moment, an alt-right white nationalist killed again.
We will continue to see rhetoric like this from our leaders, pushing narratives that kill civil rights groups but absolve white nationalism? If you see it, it is your duty to vote them out or take to the streets and force them out.