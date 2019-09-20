Negotiating with terrorists is a tricky undertaking and is something that US policy does not encourage. Despite the presumption against negotiating with terrorists, the Trump administration decided to undertake efforts to negotiate with the Taliban. While the negotiations appear to now be stalled due to a recent murder of a US service member, the public’s response to the negotiations has been telling.
After years of unsuccessfully occupying Afghanistan, I can understand the appeal of negotiating with the Taliban. The fact that little progress has been made in the region is grounds for reevaluating our strategy. However, there seems to be minimal interest regarding whether Trump will eventually reinstate negotiations with the Taliban. While major news sources have commented, the topic does not seem to be on the minds of many of the people in our community.
Unfortunately, I believe the opposite would be true if this was occurring under President Obama’s administration. During the Obama years, Bristol constantly questioned Obama’s loyalty to our country. Despite Obama’s record of public service, we refused to accept this fact and, instead, created our own narrative. The falsehoods that were told and slander that was spread about a president who was, overall, fairly moderate should worry us. It is a sign of a populace living in ignorance. However, our past mistakes don’t need to hinder our community’s future. Instead of thinking about whether a policy is one being advocated for by a Republican or a Democrat, we should consider the impact of the policy. By asking deeper questions and taking time to research key facts, our community can engage in more meaningful debates about what policies we want to advocate for on both the local and national stage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.