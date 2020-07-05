Have you ever thought about what is underneath a prejudice of any kind? Some people say ignorance or that it is taught. But what is underneath even that? Let me put it to you bluntly — unforgiveness. If one person doesn’t forgive another for a wrong incurred of any sort, then the hurt festers. The prejudice continues. The hatred is taught to others. The ignorance continues.
Do you REALLY want all the violence to stop? Then start forgiving. We all have had injustices done to us in one form or another. It may be over an issue of race, religion, gender, age, a job, sexual abuse, physical abuse or any other abuse.
Jesus died for the sins of each individual. Each offense that was committed against us He took upon Himself. He, being God in the flesh, was able to not only take our grievances but also give us the wherewithal to forgive others.
If we don’t stop prejudice and violence it’s not because we can’t. It’s because we are choosing not to forgive and remain angry. Forgiving doesn’t mean that what happened didn’t matter or wasn’t painful. It just means we can stop the violence and hatred and move forward in a new direction of peace. There is freedom in loving others.
