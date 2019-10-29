President Trump believes in pro-life. He believes in a strong army. He believes in a border wall. He believes in capitalism over socialism. He believes transgender dysphoria is a mental health issue. He believes a strong economy keeps the wolves away. He believes that the Green New Deal is a hoax and would destroy us in the long run. He believes that marriage between a female and a male is healthy and needed for our future existence as a society. He believes the use of pronouns is an indicator that there is a mental health issue. He believes in fair trade with other countries, which is no different than the fair trade we all perform every time we decide on a purchase. He believes that sex education in our public schools from pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade is child abuse.
These are just a few things that President Trump and I agree on. I ask you what the problem is. You don’t like his big mouth, his honesty, his ability to take charge, the fact that you can’t lead him around by the nose, the fact that he doesn’t drink or smoke or do drugs. You don’t like the fact that he is exposing the fake news and the corruption in politics. Can somebody who hates President Trump help me to understand specifically what is it about President Trump that consumes your day and makes you wish he gets impeached? Responses like orange man, bad hair, use of foul language, fornicating with women, cheating on taxes, firing and hiring of staff and whatever other behaviors he displays that you find deplorable will be considered as silly when compared to the big picture. He loves the United States and wants to make America the safest and greatest country on the planet. I think he believes this fight is worth fighting for. The question is, what do you think we should be doing? Silly responses will not be entertained.
