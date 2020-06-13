Dear Shopper: I passed by you several times in the store today. You didn’t have your mask on to protect you from the COVID-19 virus. Some of you had young children with you while others were running around the store like they had no health problems at all. Before you say anything, I realize that not all health problems are noticeable to others. I am not talking about those who had real health problems that prevent them from wearing a mask. I, too, have health problems that make it hard to breathe wearing the mask, but I do it to stay well and help others to be protected from me. How does wearing a mask help others stay well? I have no idea if I might be a carrier of this virus. Wearing the mask protects not only me, but it protects you from me. The good news is that if you stood next to me in the store you had some protection if I am a carrier. If you stood next to someone that wasn’t wearing a mask you could very well get sick. The choice is yours. Myself I don’t want to take the chance of maybe infecting someone else and maybe they die because of me. I care about you and what happens to you. I pray that you stay well and rethink the mask issue. Please start caring more about yourself and others during this terrible time.
Your View: Wearing mask protects not only you, but others as well
- Suzanne Eller | Damascus, Virginia
