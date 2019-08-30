I would like to suggest that we need to start now to organize an organization to work for the election of Charlie Robertson for POTUS for 2024. He will continue the policies of Trump to keep America great. I thought it was very interesting that the opinion cartoon directly above his letter was proved the very point he made — his letter about the antiTrump spin by news media. But, his letter may have helped because the very next day, lo and behold, the cartoon was a negative cartoon about the Democrats (the only one of this type I can remember seeing.) So, Charlie Robinson, I salute you and am looking forward to your next letter!
