Now is not the time for revolution; we had that almost four years ago. Instead of revolution, we need restoration — restoration of experience, dignity, compassion, decency, inclusion, farsightedness, someone who doesn’t believe our country is his alone to manipulate to his and his family’s and cronies’ benefit. Joe Biden is our best hope to get Donald Trump out and bring our country back together. We need to get back to a time when bipartisan resolutions are the norm. We need Joe Biden on the ticket in November.
Your View: We need restoration, not revolution; Joe Biden can bring country together
- By Jean Kilgore | St. Paul, Virginia
