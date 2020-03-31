Hopefully a vaccine is developed for COVID-19 in 12 to 18 months, but it is possible it could take two years. What does this mean for people and the economy? I hear a lot of businesses and places like the library closing up with a tentative reopen date like April 24. To me, this is very much double-spoken, and there is a problem with that. I am concerned that our people are not thinking in the long term at all, and in fact are either misinformed and believe it is going to be fixed soon or are in denial of the truth. I am concerned that the economy is not ever going to be fixable. I know flattening the curve makes sense to many sensible people, but it concerns me that this does not provide a long-term answer. Are people really thinking about the prospect of two years? I am not personally impatient to get back to normal ways, as I just see a fallacy of reason going on that I don’t think is being addressed. What do you think?

