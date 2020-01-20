Oh come on, folks ...

This war is only going to take two, maybe three days at the most. Look, Trump knows more about the militaries of the world than anyone including his own generals. They’ll just scramble the B-52s and those planes you can’t see even when you’re looking right at them — you know they have beeps coming out of them so the pilots and mechanics can find them on the tarmac — and in no time Hell on Earth will be unleashed. Meanwhile since the Iranians have never considered this possibility of dealing with President Superman, they’ll be so flustered that they’ll just give up, sign a treaty that will allow Trump hotels, resorts and golf clubs to be built in all major cities.

What could go wrong?

