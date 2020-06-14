I am saddened by what I have and continue to see in America a foreign plague released on us, over 100,000 dead. I see violence in our streets, I hear the laughter of terrorist states and foreign enemies as they pump billions of dollars into these terror organizations who are hell bent on destroying our country.
I see professional sports continue to disgrace our flag and our anthem. I see the decimation and destruction of monuments the graves of our sacred dead in Arlington and all over this country.
I see a generation of young people brain washed into an ideology of evil, no God no love no honor and no hope. I see our military commanders delusional and confused on what should be done and by whom.
Is this the legacy of freedom? Are we to die in the squalor of socialism its pain and death that goes with it? I say no. Mr. President, I implore you to put this lawless rebellion to an end and all in the halls of power who plot and conspire to destroy us must be arrested, removed from office and charged with treason.
Those who disobey the law, riot, kill and destroy property must be stopped using whatever force is necessary to crush this rebellion. Each day this so-called protest is allowed to continue, we are one day closer to the point of no return.
There are thousands of Americans of all colors, creeds and backgrounds who are praying for peace and the restoration of honor. You said you wanted to make America great, here is your chance to remove this cancer and stamp out these scumbags. Put our enemies on notice that their support of this will have dire consequences.
"Stamp out these scumbags"? Is the Bristol Herald-Courier reading letters before they post them? Doesn't this letter violate most of the rules for discussion?
