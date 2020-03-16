We all know Trump doing great job; give him 4 more years
I for one was very much impressed by the letter from Kim Shaffer on March 5, “Voting for Sanders socialism would destroy America.”
History has proven that socialism does not work. Furthermore, Bernie Sanders will say and promise anything to be elected president. Is he really healthy enough to be up to the challenge? No he is not! He wouldn’t last six months until he fell dead on the job.
We all know that President Trump is doing an outstanding job. He has done everything he promised and more in my opinion. Give him another four years and we remain to be the strongest country on earth. He will continue to make America great! Who can beat him? Nobody, I say! Just look at the economy today. Best in 50 years, jobs everywhere! Can he stand up to Putin of Russia? Kim Jung Un of North Korea? You bet he can! Don’t you feel safe with him in office? I certainly do!
Vote for Donald Trump! Let’s remain great!
