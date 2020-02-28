Friends and family who typically prefer the Republican Party have said many times in the past few weeks, “Well, if the Democrats nominate _______, I could vote for that person.”
Does this describe you, or someone you know? Nothing is inevitable. The ballot box is how the candidate ultimately will be selected. And the good news here in Tennessee (and 19 other states) is that primary elections are open, regardless of party affiliation.
You see, it is very easy to help select the candidate you could vote for by going to your precinct on Tuesday, March 3, and voting in the Democratic primary for a candidate you would consider supporting in November. In addition, Tennessee is one of many states where employers, given notice, must give you paid time off to vote on Election Day if your shift starts too close to polls opening or closing in order for you to have time to vote. So, look up your work schedule, your precinct, and your candidate, and make a plan to vote.
It is really that simple. If there is someone you want to see as the nominee, cast your vote. So many people fought hard and long to win voting rights. Let’s honor their work by taking time to vote on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.