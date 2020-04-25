Steve Darden for Congress...
A mistake for the blue collar worker to vote for!
A lawyer that helps companies’ bosses and foreign companies before you!
A few years back I came across a group of workers wanting to form their union....Steve was the company hired hitter to stop workers.
This plant also had a group of workers from another country to work production on second shift. They said they were here to train but there was no one on second shift with them. After workers expressed fear because they felt if they tried to organize the company would bring in more foreign workers. They said the foreign company already changes out workers every six months and the State pays their rent and partial wages, according to workers. I asked how people in Tennessee would respond to a company and lawyer replacing you in the news.
I bet if the news showed up that would be a story...workers agreed. A week later (the) company announced they were moving temp workers to second for training ... A lawyer move worried.
Steve had a close relationship with this company travel and doing ceremonies with special attire in their country. Just an opinion but most likely Steve was aware what the company was doing...
That’s not good for workers that are not good for Tennessee …
It’s your choice but you might consider another candidate!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.