I am writing in direct response to the March 1 letter by Anne Morrow Donley, who told us all about the “free stuff” and “jobs” we are all going to get if we elect socialist Bernie Sanders.
That “free” medical care? It is not very free because someone has to pay for it. I go to the VA for medical care, and it is government medicine. Let me tell you, it is not very good, and you have to wait forever to see a doctor. "Medicare for All" would be 1,000 times worse. Why do you think Canadians who have government health care come here for surgery?
Jobs? Where? If the socialist gets elected, every business will either close or move overseas, and who could blame them? People with money will move overseas, and people like my own son who has paid into his 401(k) for decades will wake up to find he has lost every cent he saved and earned. His money that he worked hard and earned will go to some worthless bum who is too lazy to work, and the hardest job they ever had was to get in line and vote for Bernie Sanders — just like old Bernie, who never once had a real job (true). Look to Venezuela, which was once the richest nation in this hemisphere, and they tried Bernie’s brand of socialism. Today the people are eating dogs and cats and have no idea if they will even eat tomorrow. This is the truth, and if you vote for Bernie Sanders, you should be ashamed of yourself for trying to destroy this nation. If you want something, get a job and earn it. That is the real American way!
