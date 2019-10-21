For democracy to work, citizens need to be attentive and engaged. Laziness and poor preparation among voters can be almost as serious a problem as failure to vote.
There are two hallmarks of lazy voting: reliance on party affiliation, and reliance on name recognition.
Reliance on party affiliation may be a necessary evil in deciding whom to vote for at the national level, but at the local level it is totally unnecessary. Party politics almost always leads to polarization, which we should definitely avoid in local government. Until this election cycle, it was blessedly rare for a local-office candidate in SW Virginia to parade his or her party affiliation. Several are doing so this time around, and I count this against them — regardless of party. When candidates act as if party is what is important, it suggests that they do not understand how local government works and should work. It also suggests they’re hoping you’ll think their affiliations are more important than their achievements or qualifications (or lack thereof). Then there is reliance on name recognition — the ultimate form of voter laziness, for which there can be no excuse. This can be a serious problem, as when you think you’re voting for someone you’ve come to trust, but in fact you’re voting for someone else entirely.
It’s painful to realize that, if voters simply took a bit of time to prepare, we might have much better public officials, and a better democracy.
If all you know about the candidates for a particular office is that one of them belongs to a particular party or has a familiar name, you are definitely not ready to vote. There’s still time between now and Nov. 5 though.
