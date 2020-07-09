I have been at a loss for words when it comes to the insanity this country had devolved into. The fact that anyone has to say that “black lives matter” as if it was something to be debated is ridiculous. Black lives matter. Racism is baked into the American pie, people. This country was built by men who were inherently racist. If you deny this you are completely ignorant. Oppression, suppression, abuse and murder of people who aren’t genetically waspy have been the norm in America from Day One. Now we are unfortunate enough to be in the fat flabby shadow of his Supreme Ornateness. Let me be clear — voting for Donald Trump in November is a vote for racism, bigotry, sexism, fascism, white supremacy, idiocy, insanity, stupidity, hate, lies and just downright terrible people. Anyone that questions this, um, person is fired. Deny his lies? He is the single worst person to ever hold office in this country. I can think of better leaders from hundreds of other countries and some of them not very good people — but they’re head and shoulders more qualified and less sinister than this clown. A vote for Trump says it all about a person — you don’t care. It says at very least you’re fine with all this as long as you get Supreme Court nominees. Cops killing unarmed black men and women are OK as long as we build that wall! None of this stupid stuff is making America great. It is destroying us all. And you’re all aiding and abetting. You’re all guilty. You should all be ashamed. Every Trump flag and bumper sticker is a barometer for IQ and moral compass. Shame on you all.
Your View: Voting for Donald Trump says it all — you don’t care
- By Steve Burse | Bristol, Tennessee
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.