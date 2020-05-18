I am writing in support of Steve Darden in his campaign to replace retiring Congressional District U.S. Rep. Phil Roe in the upcoming Aug. 6, 2020, Republican primary election.

While working many years in the Human Resources Department of a local company, I had the opportunity to work with Steve as our lawyer and found him to be highly intelligent, professional and an excellent listener with strong verbal and written communication skills.

Steve was always approachable, prompt in addressing matters of concerns, courteous and well prepared when participating in meetings. He was knowledgeable about the law and fundamental business principles. With an undergraduate degree in accounting, he was able to understand issues from a financial perspective.

Steve has been involved in civic and governmental activities for many years, most notably serving Johnson City Board of Commissions for 10 years, including terms as mayor and vice mayor.

Based on the above and many other leadership attributes, Steve Darden will be an excellent replacement for the upcoming Republican primary election.

Thank you.

