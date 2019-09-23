Gun owners, sportsmen and women as well as citizens who treasure their 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms will be glad to know that state Sen. Ben Chafin has received the endorsement of — and is supported by — the National Rifle Association. The NRA is the nation’s preeminent association dedicated to our constitutional right to legally own, possess and use firearms in sport and for protection of our families. The NRA truly is “Freedom’s safest place.”
I appreciate Sen. Chafin’s 100% voting record of fighting for our gun rights. Sen. Chafin stood up to the gun-grabbing attempts by the Northam administration at the governor’s so-called “gun violence roundtable” held this summer in Abingdon. The only “violence” that I saw while there at the meeting was when the Richmond liberals threatened our Constitutional rights!
For gun owners and supporters of gun rights in Southwest Virginia, the choice is clear on Nov. 5. Please vote to reelect Sen. Ben Chafin, and he will continue to fight for us in Richmond.
