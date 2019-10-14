It’s election time, and yard signs are sprouting like dandelions in spring.
This year we have a rare open seat in Virginia’s 4th District, with no incumbent running for reelection. Wouldn’t it be great if we selected someone who’d go to bat for everyday Virginians for a change?
We can. Dr. Starla Kiser was born and raised on a farm in Dickenson County but was talented enough to get one of the best educations imaginable — a medical degree and a master’s in public administration, both from Harvard. She could have gone anywhere in the world and made a lot of money but instead she came back here. Why? So she could give back to her community, to her neighbors who deserve the best.
Now she’s willing to go to work for us in Richmond. She’ll immediately gain the respect of lawmakers there. She’s already shown she’s willing to stand up to powerful interests like Ballad and demand better health care services. She understands the issues around the opioid crisis that past lawmakers haven’t fixed. She knows what we need to succeed, and she won’t play the bought-and-paid-for game that lobbyists (like her opponent) expect. We deserve better than that.
Massachusetts elected Ted Kennedy based on his name and look how that turned out. Let’s not make the same mistake in the 4th District. This is a rare opportunity. Let’s elect someone on their merits, who are trained for the job and reflect the best of Southwest Virginia. I’m voting for Starla Kiser, and if you live in Virginia’s 4th District I hope you do too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.