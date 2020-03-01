Know anyone who can’t afford a doctor visit, ambulance ride, prescriptions, dental care, eyeglasses, hearing aid? Yep — lots of us. So what’s Bernie Sanders going to do about it? If he gets your vote March 3 and you stand with him even after he’s in the White House — lots! The medical journal “The Lancet” just published a study evaluating healthcare plans. Bernie’s Medicare for All would save at least 68,000 lives a year because people could see physicians, hospitals, dentists, have home care and buy prescriptions they need, with a total savings of more than $450,000,000,000 every year.
Other large nations have healthcare as a human right, with no cost at point of service. We pay lots more for health insurance and prescriptions than they do in other countries. So, if your income is none at all, or at least under $29,000 a year, with Bernie’s plan you’d have zero increase in taxes. Suppose you’re earning $60,000 a year, suppose your health insurance now is $12,000 a year with co-pays, deductibles, ever higher premiums, out of pocket expenses. Bernie’s plan would dump that baggage, you’d have medical care free at the point of service, and pay about $1,200 a year — a savings of $10,800 every year. And all prescriptions totaled for the year would cost no more than $200. Polls show overwhelming support for Medicare for All.
We also pay more than all nations combined in military spending. Bernie says war should be the last resort, not the first. He receives more campaign donations from active military service members than any other candidate including Donald Trump. berniesanders.com/issues will fill you in on some other plans for jobs, justice, equality, rural areas. March 3 — Vote for Bernie Sanders! We and our families deserve the best.
