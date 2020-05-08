America has a crisis on its hands, but it is a politically motivated economic one, not the fear-driven medical one put forth by the mainstream media. Many doctors have come forth (and been silenced) saying that the threat and response to the China virus is highly exaggerated. (Viruses are usually named for the geographical area they originate from). If you have a family of mice in your basement you don’t blow up your house with dynamite. The mice will be gone but so is your house! What we have learned over the last two months is that 80% of the deaths are in the 60 and older age group. If you’re under 60 and in good health, you are most likely not going to die from this virus. The overall numbers show large numbers infected with very low death rates. This is the first time in history where we have quarantined the healthy along with the sick. Putting all of the country on lockdown because of what’s happening in specific cities is unnecessary. Even the so-called “experts” got it wrong with their forecast of 200,000 deaths. Once they realized that the numbers wouldn’t be that high they started listing deaths in hospitals as COVID-19 regardless of how accurate that was. “Man shot 6 times dies of virus”! Remember the strong economy we had before the virus? Now it’s in shambles. Let’s see if it gets better prior to the election in November. The medical resources that were saved by closing the Creeper Trail weren’t needed because the expected “surge” never happened! I’ve been boosting my immune system by riding on the Greenbelt Trail in Kingsport and the New River Trail in Galax.
Your View: Virus threat exaggerated by media for political motives
- By Timothy Fuller | Bristol, Virginia
