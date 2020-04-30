This letter is a response to the letter from Kathy Shearer concerning the so-called “Red Flag Law” passed by the Virginia Legislature. This new law is weak and will not stop killers by just seizing their guns. Here is what should have been in the law:
» The process should include criminal penalties for those who bring false or frivolous charges.
» An order should only be granted when a judge makes the determination, by clear and convincing evidence, that the person poses a significant risk of danger to themselves or others.
» The process should require the judge to make a determination of whether the person meets the state standard for involuntary commitment. Where the standard for involuntary commitment is met, this should be the course of action taken.
» If an Extreme Risk Protection Order is granted, the person should receive community-based mental health treatment as a condition of the order.
» Any ex parte proceeding should include admitting the individual for treatment.
» A person’s Second Amendment rights should only be temporarily deprived after a hearing before a judge, in which the person has notice of the hearing and is given an opportunity to offer evidence on his or her behalf.
» There should be a mechanism in place for the return of firearms upon termination of an ERPO, when a person is ordered to relinquish their firearms as a condition of the order.
» The ERPO process should allow an individual to challenge or terminate the order, with full due process protections in place.
» The process should allow firearms to be retained by law-abiding third parties, local law enforcement or a federally licensed firearms dealer when an individual is ordered to relinquish such firearms as a condition of the ERPO. The individual must also have the ability to sell his or her firearms in a reasonable time without violating the order.
If guns are seized without the above action, more killings will happen because the problem is a sick person who will steal or borrow a gun to kill.
