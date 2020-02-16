Boss J.D. Hogg, from “The Dukes of Hazzard,” was determined to take revenge on his arch-enemies, Daisy, Bo and Luke Duke. He failed in so doing, but he got his comeuppance from his corpulent wife, Lulu. She exacted punishment for his corrupt deeds by hitting him over the head with a flower pot, banishing him from her boudoir, and worst of all, cutting him off at the dinner table.
Boss Finley from Tennessee Williams’ Sweet Bird of Youth wasn’t much better. He heard the voice of God, at age 15, telling him to keep white Southern blood pure from mixed races. His mistress, Miss Lucy, wrote on the ladies’ room mirror: “Boss can’t cut the mustard.” Finley threatened to sever her finger as punishment, but she beat him to the draw by exposing his numerous shortcomings to federal authorities.
Boss D.J. Trump rages in the White House, corrupt, narcissistic and bonkers. He is presently on a vendetta to punish anyone who had the courage to tell the truth at his impeachment hearings. That includes Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a decorated war veteran, who served his country. In the dark hours after midnight, Boss Trump demonizes his enemies with crude tweets and enhanced videos. This most vulgar of presidents even had the temerity to pin a medal on Rush Limbaugh, a man who has made a career of fouling airwaves with hate.
It is impossible to know how things will play out come the November election, though the Republican brand has inextricably tied its fortunes to Boss Trump. Fictional Bosses never win in the end — perhaps the same fate awaits the real one.
