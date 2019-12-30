In response to Virginia state Sen. Bill Carrico’s concerns about the elimination of motor vehicle inspections, I will give a different point of view.

All recent studies nationwide show no evidence of reduced fatalities or injury rates between the 19 states with required inspections and the 31 without the requirement. Today’s vehicles are safer and have modern technology to indicate any faulty mechanical problems. We also know most crashes are caused by driver error (DWI, texting, failure to identify road conditions, etc.).

Carrico’s point of view would be more credible if the inspections were based on mileage or the age of a vehicle. I think every Virginian who had to have a brand NEW car inspected would agree. Cash cow for the government? You decide.

