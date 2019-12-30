In response to Virginia state Sen. Bill Carrico’s concerns about the elimination of motor vehicle inspections, I will give a different point of view.
All recent studies nationwide show no evidence of reduced fatalities or injury rates between the 19 states with required inspections and the 31 without the requirement. Today’s vehicles are safer and have modern technology to indicate any faulty mechanical problems. We also know most crashes are caused by driver error (DWI, texting, failure to identify road conditions, etc.).
Carrico’s point of view would be more credible if the inspections were based on mileage or the age of a vehicle. I think every Virginian who had to have a brand NEW car inspected would agree. Cash cow for the government? You decide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I take it you have not driven many Tennessee roads? No vehicle inspection over here and God only knows what keeps about 25% of these drivers from killing themselves. Bald tires with steel belts hanging out, no brake lights, no signal lights, no exhaust system, no dang brakes!!! Honest! A person would not believe what some people will drive over here and it is just a wonder more people are not killed. Take my advice, keep your inspections.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.