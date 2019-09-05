The hazards of secondhand vaping! I went to a Labor Day music venue last night only to be overwhelmed with vaping smoke! The fumes caused a headache and made me nauseated. This morning my eyes were red and stuck together, and I had a severe sinus headache! I moved as soon as I was overwhelmed the first time, only to have a second vaper in front of me! The wind blew the stench and smoke over most people nearby. I am submitting this in hopes vapers will realize that some people are sensitive to the smell as well as the smoke and be more considerate of others! 

