Within the Commonwealth of Virginia, we know of a number of tax property exemptions, such as real estate property used by churches, and private burial grounds or cemeteries, property owned by public libraries or by institutions of learning and property used by the public park and playground purposes.
The Virginia Assembly now needs to allow the governing body of any county, city and town the ability to make laws for an exemption from local taxation of local property to the senior citizen-age group in the mid 80s and up.
Now for a change, the General Assembly has the opportunity to show the act of compassion toward the golden ages. In scripture, we know it sheds light unto all of us with word instructions from God. Proverbs 3:27, “Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is the power of thine hand to do it.”
