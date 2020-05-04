The coronavirus pandemic has brought such devastation to the world, and we need hope.
Scriptures from II Chronicles 7:14 states, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and will heal their land.”
I never seen this Scripture used as much as it has been used lately.
Also, Lamentations 3:40 states, “Let us search and try our ways and turn again to the Lord.” Psalms 46:1 states, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
As they are working tirelessly to come up with medication to heal people and to vaccinate against the virus, why not repent and turn to God for his “very present help?” Medication may or may not heal and could take a long time to be available.
Turn to the One that can heal our land. He loves us. Repent and go forward in hope.
