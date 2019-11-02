I have tried to understand the president of our country and the issues surrounding his staff.
He appears to fire or ignore anyone in his cabinet who disagrees with him?
It still amazes me that we elected a person who refuses to show his tax returns, has allegations of Mafia connections, treats women as if he can just do and say anything and speaks disrespectfully about our veterans such as Sen. John McCain.
How can the leader of the United States project such a bad moral compass? I try not to side with either party but judge each person according to their actions.
The Tax Policy Center claims that 40 percent of the tax benefits will affect the top 1 percent. I truly believe this president has pulled off the biggest political con in American history.
This president has influence on one of the world’s biggest businesses called the United States of America, and yet he filed for bankruptcies in 1991, 1992, 2004 and 2009.
If this wasn’t a con job on the American people, then someone needs to explain that to every American. But I am sure the response will be but the Clintons did this or Obama did that!
I am concerned about today and TOMORROW. Straight talk can’t be confused.
