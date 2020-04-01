Poor old Ken Spangler and Charlie Robinson both have drank the Kool-Aid. They grab at every straw to try to defend “The Orange Goon.” Fact is, he is a failure; he lies every time he opens his mouth. He was told back in December about this virus and said it was a hoax made up by the Democrats. Well guess what? It is here and he doesn’t have a clue as to what to do.
Spangler’s letter was information from a conservative website, which originally stated “NY Gov. Cuomo Rejected Buying Recommended 16,000 Ventilators in 2015 for Pandemic, Established Death Panels and Lottery Instead.”
The article was about a syndicated column by Betsy McCaughey, a former Republican lieutenant governor of New York. Read this for yourself:
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/trumps-misleading-ventilator-counter-punch-at-cuomo/
Truman said, “The Buck Stops Here.”
FDR said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
JFK said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your county.”
Trump said, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Trump is a crook. Hillary beat him by 3 million votes. If the Rethug senators had done their job, they would have thrown him out of office.
VOTE BLUE — NO MATTER WHO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
