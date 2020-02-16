Would I like to be president? Maybe. It would be nice to live in the White House and have people waiting on you hand and foot. And you never have to take out the trash.
But there’s plenty of downside to being president. Look at Trump. The man is doing a fantastic job. The economy is humming, trade deals are being negotiated; the stock market has added trillions of dollars to workers 401(k) accounts. Times are good.
Some are saying Trump might be the greatest president ever.
And the idiots impeached him!
Actually, they started yelling, “Impeach Trump!” when the last vote was counted in 2016. They decided to impeach Trump before he ever took office!
Why this unrelenting hatred of Trump? A lot of hatred comes from our socialist politicians. The elitists. The big dogs. The big dogs can’t bring socialism to America as long as Trump stands in the way.
What is socialism? Socialism is where the government takes all your money and gives some of the money back so you can stand in line to buy toilet paper. Socialist politicians keep most of your money.
You can vote socialism in, but you can’t vote it out. Just ask the people in Cuba or Venezuela. If you try to vote it out, or protest, they will shoot you. If you try to leave the country, they will shoot you. Once politicians gain complete control, it’s all over.
Watch our politicians. If they say, “Elect me and everything is free,” run for the hills! There is not enough money in the entire world to provide all the free stuff we are being promised.
Socialism has never worked and never will. Progressive is another word for socialism.
God bless America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.