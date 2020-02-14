Did you hear it? I did. President Trump said he wanted prayer in the schools during his State of the Union speech. I have been waiting almost 60 years for a president to say he was for it. It was a tragedy when the Supreme Court took it out. I hoped that Jimmy Carter or Ronald Reagan would stand up for it, but no. Will Trump keep pushing for it? I pray to God that he will. IT IS THE souls of America’s children, as well as their lives, that are lost in this godless environment. Please, Christians, let us stand with Trump on this, and encourage him to get the ball rolling on this. For Jesus’ sake.
Your View: Trump said he wants prayer in schools; Christians should stand with him on this
- By Lilli Buck | Bristol, Virginia
