The White House is desperate. President Trump’s poll numbers are sinking faster than a millstone. Even my diehard neighbor temporarily took down her Trump 2020 sign in the wake of the Lafayette Square teargassing incident.
The latest GOP talking points attempt to change the subject by demeaning Joe Biden’s age or by squealing endlessly about Nancy Pelosi. It won’t work. Even Republicans are abandoning the corruption and incompetence of the Trump White House. You cannot scare people into voting for more of the same.
The old saying “people who live in glass houses should not throw stones” is worth remembering. It was Trump who looked old and weak, gingerly stepped down a ramp at West Point last month. Earlier in the day, he needed both hands to lift a water bottle. And let us not forget the midnight ride to Walter Reed Hospital last year for an undisclosed medical condition.
And now we learn that Russia sought to reward killings of U.S. troops in Afghanistan while the White House did nothing. Either the president is still in cahoots with Putin, or else he slept through the intelligence briefing on Feb. 27 — which is most likely. Trump’s flaws (honesty, integrity, knowledge) leave him unfit to lead and incapable of upholding his oath of office.
Americans are dying (126,000) as the COVID-19 infection rate ticks ever upward (over 2.5 million). The situation is so dire that the European Union has banned U.S. nationals from entering. At long last, Donald Trump got a border wall.
