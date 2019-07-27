Many believe Trump is a racist. When Trump gave money to Democrats no one called Trump a racist. Trump’s son-in-law is Jewish. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, said Trump financed eye surgeries for black Haitians. Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., said “President Trump is not a racist.” She called Trump “compassionate” and a “brilliant man.” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson said President Trump’s tweets aren’t racist. Dr. Carson, who is black, said Trump’s policies are proof he isn’t a racist.
The Bible says in 2 Timothy 3 in the last days there would be evil “false accusers.” Jussie Smollett a gay, black entertainer falsely accused racist Trump supporters of attacking him. It was proved to be a hoax. Smollett attacked himself. Zero Trump supporters have committed hate crimes.
Many believe police are racist. Black Harvard Professor Roland Fryer analyzed more than 1,000 police-involved shootings across the country. Fryer concluded there is zero evidence of racial bias in police shootings. Scholar Heather MacDonald said, “The best research and data reach this conclusion. There’s no evidence police are killing blacks just because they are black.”
Many believe America is a racist country. According to black scholars Condoleezza Rice and Larry Elder, America is less racist today than ever before. Black Harvard Sociologist Orlando Patterson said, America, “is now the least racist white-majority society in the world; has a better record of legal protection of minorities than any other society, white or black; offers more opportunities to a greater number of black persons than any other society, including all of those of Africa.”
Trump, police and America have been falsely accused of racism so much that most people wrongly believe they are. Facts show America can be proud of its progress on ending racism. Christians have done the most to end racism.