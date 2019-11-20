During the Nixon years, 69 officials were indicted over Watergate. Forty-eight were either convicted or entered guilty pleas. We are just getting started with the Trump administration, and 34 have been indicted or entered plea agreements. The president has been named in a total of 169 federal lawsuits.
According to history, Nixon may have been one of the most corrupt presidents to date. It appears the history books will need to be corrected if the impeachment hearings produce more evidence of corruption.
I feel certain a small segment of the population will stand beside him regardless of the information that will be given. I firmly believe the people forced to come forward have integrity, honesty and the best interest in the American people.
For one day, one week or one second, if the politicians in Washington, D.C. would be honest and do the right thing and not have party-attachment conflicts, just think of the work that could be accomplished! Straight talk can’t be confused!
