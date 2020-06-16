President Trump, you might as well start that war with Iran this summer. Why?
1. It will take people’s minds off your handling of the pandemic and over 110,000 deaths.
2. It will distract everyone from Republican efforts to cut social security, education and other programs — in fact, McConnell can simply justify those cuts since your war will cost hundreds of billions (the Iraq war cost a trillion dollars, and they had a much smaller military), and we will have to find the funds somewhere.
3. A war with Iran will allow you to pose with generals and ride in more military parades.
4. It will make many Americans uncomfortable criticizing you — a wartime president gets a boost in the polls.
5. It will make your focus on “law and order” seem more necessary; protests are more easily squashed during wartime.
6. It will allow you to justify control of the media not already under your thumb.
7. It will make you feel like a big man — and by extension make a bunch of Americans feel like America is great again.
8. The costs of the war will mainly be paid by later generations, so why should you care? You can live out your retirement in one of your many mansions. Of course a strong democratic tradition could hold you accountable, and a constitutional government would be able to stop your war before it happened, but you recently claimed you have unlimited powers. It almost seems like you have been preparing for this war declaration all along. It would seem to serve your purposes quite well. May God have mercy on our souls!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.