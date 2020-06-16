President Trump, you might as well start that war with Iran this summer. Why?

1. It will take people’s minds off your handling of the pandemic and over 110,000 deaths.

2. It will distract everyone from Republican efforts to cut social security, education and other programs — in fact, McConnell can simply justify those cuts since your war will cost hundreds of billions (the Iraq war cost a trillion dollars, and they had a much smaller military), and we will have to find the funds somewhere.

3. A war with Iran will allow you to pose with generals and ride in more military parades.

4. It will make many Americans uncomfortable criticizing you — a wartime president gets a boost in the polls.

5. It will make your focus on “law and order” seem more necessary; protests are more easily squashed during wartime.

6. It will allow you to justify control of the media not already under your thumb.

7. It will make you feel like a big man — and by extension make a bunch of Americans feel like America is great again.

8. The costs of the war will mainly be paid by later generations, so why should you care? You can live out your retirement in one of your many mansions. Of course a strong democratic tradition could hold you accountable, and a constitutional government would be able to stop your war before it happened, but you recently claimed you have unlimited powers. It almost seems like you have been preparing for this war declaration all along. It would seem to serve your purposes quite well. May God have mercy on our souls!

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments