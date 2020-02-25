In response to Lilli Buck’s letter about prayer in school: Prayer has never been banned from school. Any student can pray at any time they want. They can even gather together after school and pray all they want. Our Constitution gives us freedom of religion. That means any and all religions or none at all. If we allow prayer to one God, we must allow prayer to all Gods and to Satan. Is that what you want? Probably not. Half of the school day would be consumed by praying to all of the gods. If school-sanctioned prayer is allowed, then science class should be taught in church. I don’t think you want that either. Religion begins and belongs in the home and in church, where the parents can teach children their preferred faith. President Donald Trump is pandering to you with his statement. He is the least godlike person on the planet. Do you think he prays at all? I think not.

